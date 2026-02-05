CLAT Counselling 2026: Third Merit List Scheduled For Release Today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to release the CLAT 2026 Third Merit List today (February 5). The last date to complete Round 3 admission formalities is February 12, 2026, until 1:00 PM. Candidates can check the third provisional allotment list on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Once the third merit list is published, shortlisted candidates will be required to choose one of the available admission options as part of the CLAT 2026 counselling process. This choice allows candidates to either confirm their allotted seat, remain open to higher preferences in subsequent rounds or exit the admission process altogether.

For CLAT Counselling 2026, candidates must keep several documents ready in scanned format to ensure a smooth verification process. These include the Class 10 marksheet, Class 12 marksheet, and the CLAT 2026 admit card. Candidates applying for postgraduate programmes are also required to submit their LLB or equivalent degree marksheet.

In addition, applicants must upload a character certificate, transfer certificate, and migration certificate issued by the concerned authorities. Those belonging to reserved categories should provide a valid caste certificate, while candidates applying under the PwD or SAP category must submit the relevant PwD/SAP certificate, if applicable. The counselling authority may also ask for any other documents as specified during the admission process.

Steps to Check CLAT 2026 Third Merit List

1. Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on the "CLAT 2026" link available on the homepage.

3. Navigate to the notifications section and select "3rd Provisional Allotment List."

4. The CLAT 2026 Third Merit List will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

In case candidates find any discrepancy or error in the CLAT 2026 third merit list, they may contact the Consortium authorities for assistance.