CLAT 2026: Counselling To Begin Soon For Admission To National Law Universities

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) announced the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Candidates who qualified the exam will now have to appear in counselling process. They will need their CLAT 2026 application number, admit card details along with date of birth to login for their counselling process.

The consortium will soon release the details for counselling session for CLAT 2026 exam. Participating National Law Universities will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes commencing in the academic year 2026-27 based on CLAT 2026 scores.

The counselling will take place in five rounds. After each round of counselling, candidates will be required to complete their admission formalities and pay the required confirmation fee within the specified deadline. Eligible candidates will get three options - Freeze (accept the seat), Float (seek an upgrade) or Exit (withdraw from the counselling).

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted on December 7 across 126 centres in 25 states and four Union Territories for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges. A total of 92,000 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 75,009 candidates appeared for undergraduate course while 17,335 appeared for postgraduate.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2026 was 96.01%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2026, 57% are Females, 43% are Males, and 9 candidates are Transgender.

