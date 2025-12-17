CLAT 2026: Results Announced Highlighting Gender Distribution And Citywise Toppers



The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) announced the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on its official website. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2026 was recorded as 96.01 per cent. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2026, 57 per cent are females, 43 per cent are males and nine are transgender.

A total of 92,000 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 75,009 appeared in the undergraduate exam and 17,335 appeared for postgraduate.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 UG is 112.75. More number of males have scored better results than females in the top 100. In the first 100, 36 are females while 64 are males.

With 15 toppers, the highest number of qualifications are from Bengaluru in the top 100. Following second is Delhi with eight toppers in the first 100 and Mumbai with seven toppers in the first 100.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 PG exam is 104.25. In CLAT PG, the first rankers include 52 females and 47 males.

New Delhi is the best performing city with 22 rankers in the top 100. Of these, 12 are males and 10 are females. Jabalpur follows second with eight toppers in the top 100 and Jaipur is third with 7 toppers.

CLAT 2026 exam was held on December 7 across 126 centres in 25 states and four Union Territories for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other colleges.

The complete details can be checked on the official website of CLAT 2026.