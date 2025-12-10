Consortium Of National Law Universities To Release Provisional CLAT 2026 Answer Key Today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026, today, December 10, 2025. The answer key will be released at 5 pm today on the official website of the Consortium. The candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the answer key may do so by December 12, 2025. The objection submission portal will remain open by 5 pm on December 12.

The law entrance exam was conducted on December 7, 2025. The results will be announced by 5 pm. The exam was held in 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities, and four union territories for admission to premier National Law Universities (NLUs).

A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the CLAT 2026 examination this year. There is an increase of 17 per cent more applications. Among them, 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, while 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male-female ratio stood at approximately 0.72:1. The exam recorded a significant turnout, with 96.83 per cent of Undergraduate applicants and 92.45 per cent of Postgraduate.

The Consortium had earlier officially released the CLAT 2026 question paper PDF for both Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) exams.