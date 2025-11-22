How To Download CLAT 2026 Admit Cards From Official Website

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit cards. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the official website until December 7, 2026.

An official notification by the Consortium reads, “Admit Cards for UG and PG CLAT 2026 will be available for registered candidates to download from their application portal from November 22, 2025 to until 1:30 pm of December 7, 2026.”

Steps to download the admit cards

Step 1 : Login to your CLAT 2026 account

: Login to your CLAT 2026 account Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card' button.

For any assistance, candidates can login at: Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Phone: 080-47162020 (Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm)

The CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm in a single shift. It is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

CLAT is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam enables students to gain admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country.

The CLAT UG 2026 exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across sections like:

English Language

Current Affairs including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

The PG CLAT 2026 will be conducted for 120 minutes duration with one section. The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include: