CLAT 2026 Scheduled For December With Admit Cards Available Soon On Official Website

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in once it is released. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit cards.

The CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM, in a single shift. It is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

The window for filling the application form opened on August 1, 2025, for both CLAT UG (Undergraduate) and CLAT PG (Postgraduate) exams.

CLAT is a national-level entrance test conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The exam enables students to gain admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutions across the country.

The UG CLAT 2026 exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across sections like:

• English Language

• Current Affairs including General Knowledge

• Legal Reasoning

• Logical Reasoning

• Quantitative Techniques

The PG CLAT 2026 will be conducted for 120 minutes duration with one section. The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.