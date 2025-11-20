CLAT 2026: Exam Date, Syllabus And Participating Universities Announced

- The CLAT 2026 exam will be held on December 7, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm
- The UG exam has 120 MCQs with 0.25 negative marking covering five subjects
- UG subjects include English, Current Affairs, Legal, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative
The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.
CLAT UG
The UG CLAT 2026 will be conducted for two hours. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following five subjects:
-English Language
-Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
-Legal Reasoning
-Logical Reasoning
-Quantitative Techniques
CLAT UG
Maximum marks: 120
Duration of CLAT 2026 Exam: 2 hours
Multiple choice questions: 120 questions of one mark
Negative marking: 0.25 mark
Subject Areas with weightage: (approximate number of questions)
English Language 22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper
Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper
Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper
Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions, or roughly 10 per cent of the paper
CLAT PG
The PG CLAT 2026 will be conducted for 120 minutes duration with one section. The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.
The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.
CLAT PG
Maximum Marks: 120
Duration of CLAT 2026 exam: 2 hours
Multiple-Choice Questions: 120 questions of one mark each
Negative Marking: 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
Syllabus:
Constitutional Law
Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law and Labour and Industrial Law
The following are the participating universities for CLAT 2026.
- NLSIU Bengaluru
- NALSAR Hyderabad
- NLIU Bhopal
- WBNUJS Kolkata
- NLU Jodhpur
- HNLU Raipur
- GNLU Gandhinagar
- GNLU, Silvassa Campus
- RMLNLU Lucknow
- RGNUL Punjab
- CNLU Patna
- NUALS Kochi
- NLUO Odisha
- NUSRL Ranchi
- NLUJA Assam
- DSNLU Visakhapatanam
- TNNLU Tiruchirappalli
- MNLU Mumbai
- MNLU Nagpur
- MNLU Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
- HPNLU Shimla
- DNLU Jabalpur
- DBRANLU Haryana
- NLUT Agartala
- RPNLUP Prayagraj
- IIULER Goa