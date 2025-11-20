CLAT 2026: Exam Date, Syllabus And Participating Universities Announced

The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT UG

The UG CLAT 2026 will be conducted for two hours. There will be 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following five subjects:

-English Language

-Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

-Legal Reasoning

-Logical Reasoning

-Quantitative Techniques

CLAT UG

Maximum marks: 120

Duration of CLAT 2026 Exam: 2 hours

Multiple choice questions: 120 questions of one mark

Negative marking: 0.25 mark

Subject Areas with weightage: (approximate number of questions)

English Language 22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper

Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper

Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper

Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions, or roughly 10 per cent of the paper

CLAT PG

The PG CLAT 2026 will be conducted for 120 minutes duration with one section. The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

CLAT PG

Maximum Marks: 120

Duration of CLAT 2026 exam: 2 hours

Multiple-Choice Questions: 120 questions of one mark each

Negative Marking: 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

Syllabus:

Constitutional Law

Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law and Labour and Industrial Law

The following are the participating universities for CLAT 2026.