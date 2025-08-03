CLAT 2026 Registration Begins: Here's List Of Top 25 Law Colleges In India

CLAT 2026: The registration process for CLAT 2026 has officially started. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) opened the application window on August 1, 2025, for both CLAT UG (Undergraduate) and CLAT PG (Postgraduate) exams. Students who wish to pursue law courses like the 5-year integrated LL.B. or LL.M. can now apply online at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) is the gateway to some of the top law universities in India.
CLAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply?
Follow these simple steps to register for CLAT UG or PG 2026:
Step 1. Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2. Click on “CLAT 2026 Registration” on the homepage
Step 3. Register using your email ID, mobile number, and fill in your personal, academic, and category details
Step 4. Upload your photograph, scanned signature, and any required documents.
Step 5. Pay the application fee
Step 6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Top 25 Law Colleges in India
If you're preparing for CLAT 2026, here's a list of the top law universities and colleges in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2024:
1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
2. National Law University (NLU), New Delhi
3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
4. WBNUJS, Kolkata
5. Symbiosis Law School, Pune
6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
7. IIT Kharagpur – Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law
8. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
9. Siksha ‘O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
10. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow
11. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar
12. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
13. Saveetha School of Law, Chennai
14. SASTRA University, Thanjavur
15. Christ University, Bengaluru
16. Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam
17. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi
18. Alliance University, Bengaluru
19. Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara
20. Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
21. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal
22. National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi
23. University of Lucknow, Lucknow
24. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala
25. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
If you're planning to appear for CLAT 2026, now is the time to register and begin your preparation. Admission to top law universities in India depends on your CLAT score, so start early and stay updated through the official CLAT website.