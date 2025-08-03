CLAT 2026 Registration Begins: Here's List Of Top 25 Law Colleges In India

CLAT 2026: The registration process for CLAT 2026 has officially started. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) opened the application window on August 1, 2025, for both CLAT UG (Undergraduate) and CLAT PG (Postgraduate) exams. Students who wish to pursue law courses like the 5-year integrated LL.B. or LL.M. can now apply online at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) is the gateway to some of the top law universities in India.

CLAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Follow these simple steps to register for CLAT UG or PG 2026:

Step 1. Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2. Click on “CLAT 2026 Registration” on the homepage

Step 3. Register using your email ID, mobile number, and fill in your personal, academic, and category details

Step 4. Upload your photograph, scanned signature, and any required documents.

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Top 25 Law Colleges in India

If you're preparing for CLAT 2026, here's a list of the top law universities and colleges in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2024:

1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

2. National Law University (NLU), New Delhi

3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

4. WBNUJS, Kolkata

5. Symbiosis Law School, Pune

6. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7. IIT Kharagpur – Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law

8. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

9. Siksha ‘O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

10. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow

11. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar

12. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

13. Saveetha School of Law, Chennai

14. SASTRA University, Thanjavur

15. Christ University, Bengaluru

16. Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam

17. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi

18. Alliance University, Bengaluru

19. Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara

20. Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

21. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal

22. National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi

23. University of Lucknow, Lucknow

24. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala

25. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

If you're planning to appear for CLAT 2026, now is the time to register and begin your preparation. Admission to top law universities in India depends on your CLAT score, so start early and stay updated through the official CLAT website.