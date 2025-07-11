What Every Law Aspirant Must Know: Courses, Careers, Key Exams

Law graduates can explore diverse career paths, including litigation, corporate law, the judiciary, in-house counsel, public prosecution, legal journalism, as well as roles in civil services and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Emerging domains such as legal process outsourcing and policy-making also present promising opportunities.

NDTV Education spoke to Snigdha Gupta, Founder and CEO of Maansarovar Law Centre, to address key questions that every law aspirant is likely to have.

Here are the major questions and their answers:

What parameters should one consider while shortlisting the best institutes for law courses?



When choosing a college, consider the courses offered, location, accreditation, cost, and alumni network. Evaluate the curriculum and teaching methods, decide on relocation factors like living costs and safety, check the college's NAAC and NIRF accreditation for quality assurance, assess total expenses including tuition and living costs, and seek feedback from alumni for insights into the college experience.



What is the basic eligibility criteria for judicial services exams? Is it similar to the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)?



The eligibility criteria for judicial services exams in India require candidates to possess an LLB degree from a recognised University. Candidates must generally be between 21 and 35 years old, with age limits subject to reservation criteria, and must be Indian citizens. Notably, a recent Supreme Court ruling mandates that candidates must have three years of legal practice to qualify for the judiciary exam, although this ruling is currently under review.



In contrast, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) serves as an entrance exam for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate law programs at National Law Universities (NLUs) in India. Eligibility for CLAT requires candidates to have completed the 10+2 examination for Undergraduate programs or to hold an LLB degree for Postgraduate programs. Importantly, there is no requirement for prior legal practice or Bar Council membership, and candidates appearing for their qualifying examination in March/April 2025 are also eligible to apply for CLAT UG.



What are the job prospects after completing an undergraduate law course?



Become an advocate by clearing the All India Bar Exam; join corporate law firms as a corporate lawyer for high-paying roles; enter judicial services through state exams for a prestigious judgeship; serve as in-house counsel for stable corporate roles; become a public prosecutor via UPSC/state PSC; pursue legal journalism/research for academic/writing careers; join civil services (IAS/IPS) for policy influence; serve as JAG officer in armed forces; work in banking/finance as legal officers; combine LLB with Company Secretary (CS) for corporate governance; drive social change through NGOs; explore global opportunities in legal process outsourcing (LPO); or enter politics/policy-making.



What are the main law entrance exams in India other than CLAT?



In addition to CLAT, the main law entrance exams in India include the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET Law), Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Exam, and the Punjab University LLB Entrance Exam.



How does a 5-year integrated law course differ from a 3-year law course in terms of career prospects?



The 3-year LLB is suited for individuals who already possess a bachelor's degree and wish to quickly enter the legal field with a curriculum centered on specialization, making it appealing for career switchers or those wanting to merge their previous knowledge (such as in engineering or commerce) with legal education. On the other hand, the 5-year integrated program (BA/BBA/BCom + LLB) is intended for students who have completed Class 12 and are seeking a comprehensive foundation in humanities or commerce in conjunction with law, providing increased opportunities for internships, moot court experiences, and the exploration of different specialisations.



Important factors to consider include time and financial investment, as the 3-year program is more efficient and cost-effective while delivering a concentrated education, whereas the 5-year program facilitates more substantial academic and extracurricular involvement.



Ultimately, select the 3-year programme for its speed and concentration, or opt for the 5-year program if you prefer a well-rounded development and benefits at National Law Universities; both degrees have equivalent legal validity, so your choice should reflect your initial background and future career aspirations.



Can a law graduate work in non-litigation roles, and what are some examples of such roles?



A Law graduate can explore various non-litigation career opportunities. This can include positions as corporate lawyers providing counsel to companies, in-house lawyers overseeing legal matters within firms, and legal scholars or educators engaged in teaching and research. Graduates may also consider a career in legal journalism or take on roles within the government focused on drafting laws. Furthermore, there are chances to work with non-governmental organizations advocating for social justice.



What is the expected starting salary for fresh law graduates in India?



Lawyers in India play a crucial role in providing legal advice, preparing cases, and representing clients, with an average salary of approximately INR 5.70 LPA, which can rise to INR 7 LPA - 10 LPA with experience. Fresh graduates can expect starting salaries to vary by sector: private law firms typically offer Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per month depending on their size, while corporate legal departments pay around Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Specialisation significantly impacts earning potential; for instance, corporate law can yield Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000, while intellectual property rights (IPR) offer Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000. Overall, fresh law graduates can expect an average starting salary in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, with substantial growth opportunities as they gain experience.



What is the ideal age to start preparing for a career in the legal profession?



Well, as they say age is just a number, hence it is never too late to start your preparation but typical age to start your journey for an integrated programme is around 17 when a student has finished their high school whereas for three year law it should be in early twenties when one finishes their graduation. However, this can widely vary based on individual circumstances.



What is the most effective way to memorise key sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and how important is it for law students?



The Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 replaced a law which was more than 100 years old and was deeply rooted in each lawyer's heart. If looked deeper, it would not be incorrect to say that the basic principles are the same and also that only some new offences are added. Hence, instead of mugging the provisions, we should follow a balanced approach. We as an institute provide a tabular comparison of sections by explaining the concept. Also, instead of memorising it, we teach them the art of reading the bare act, which in itself makes you comfortable with all the provisions, whether old or new.



Which basic books and study materials are essential for preparing for Law Admission Tests?



Providing the name of books will only limit one's preparation. Books are only the means to make your preparation better, but they cannot help you to achieve a rank. If a student wants to excel in law admission tests instead of focusing on material available in the market, he or she should make their own notes and also read the newspaper daily. Newspaper, mocks, updated study material, comprehensive study of legal developments will bring them closer to their goal of clearing the exam.

For building a good foundation on vocabulary a student can refer to "Word Power made easy by Norman Lewis", for basic English Grammar "Wren and Martin", and for genuine comprehension practice they can refer to "CLAT Passage Based MCQ as per New CLAT Pattern" by Law and Justice publishing company.



How long does it usually take to establish oneself in the legal profession, especially in terms of practice and career stability?

A lawyer is always practicing, whether he or she is a lawyer in the Supreme Court, High court or lower court, a lawyer is always learning. The legal profession requires continuous exploration of all the case laws and better reasoning. If a person who has just started practicing wants to shine in his field, it should take him around 5-7 years to come at par with the lawyers of the league who have more settled practice.



How can law students find better internship opportunities to secure well-paying jobs after graduation?

Most law firms these days provide for their summer internship programme where they not only keep interns but also teach them about how to practice law. These law firms give the applicants an opportunity to learn and also to explore the field of practicing. While choosing a law firm a student can decide if the area in which the firm deals is his area of interest or not. Once, the student starts interning he or she can establish their relation with that particular firm and after completing law also can join them as one of the associates.



Is it necessary to pursue a master's degree (LLM) after completing LLB for a successful legal career?

Doing post-graduation in law entirely depends upon the student's area of interest. If a student is more inclined towards academics, teaching and research work then that student should definitely pursue master's for a better career prospect. Whereas, if a student wants to practice or clear judicial exams or any other law exams, doing a master's is a matter of choice rather than being a mandate.



What soft skills are essential for success in the legal profession?

A lawyer deals with many people in their day to day life. Hence, being a good lawyer requires various skills on one's part. A lawyer should always look determined and pay attention to every detail disclosed. At the same time he should keep all the client's information safe and secure. A good lawyer is one who argues but only in front of a judge in front of others he should be soft-spoken but resilient. Also, a determined lawyer should show leadership skills while dealing with a matter and be prepared for every decision of court but always prepare a case to his best ability.



How can one prepare for law entrance exams while still in school (Class 11 or 12)?



While a student is too young when he or she is in his 11th or 12th class, his preparation for Law entrance exams starts from this tender age only. A student should create a well structured plan which should focus on preparation for CLAT exam and also preparation for boards. A student should focus on improving his command of reading skills and solving comprehension passages daily. Other than this, a student should also focus on aspects of critical reasoning and legal reasoning as these two subjects are never taught in school. Making a time table which has a scheduled plan for CLAT preparation and adhering to it will help the student in the process of preparation. Along with this it is a must to read a newspaper daily as it will help in building language, current affairs and reasoning which are founding pillars of this exam.