CLAT 2025: Check Last Year's Cut-off For Admission To Various National Law Universities

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on December 1, 2024. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the National Law Universities (NLUs). The CLAT 2025 cut-off will depend on various factors such as the number of candidates and availability of seats in the National Law Universities.
Here is the cut-off for the last year's law entrance exam for admission to various National Law Universities in the country.
CLAT 2024 cut-off for NLUs
- NLSIU Bengaluru: 102
- NALSAR Hyderabad: 167
- NLIU Bhopal (BA LLB): 450
- NLIU Bhopal (BSc LLB) 1,047
- WBNUJS Kolkata (BA LLB): 279
- WBNUJS Kolkata (BSc LLB Hons) 1,010
- NLU Jodhpur- 379
- HNLU Raipur: 791
- GNLU Gandhinagara: 464
- GNLU Silvassa Campus: 1,060
- RMLNLU Lucknow: 764
- RGNUL Patiala: 1,250
- CNLU Patna (BA LLB): 1,358
- CNLU Patna (BBA LLB): 1,552
- NUALS Kochi: 1,136
- NLU Odisha: 1,205
- NUSRL Ranchi: 1,594
- NLUJA Assam: 1,704
- DSNLU Visakhapatnam: 1,390
- TNNLU Tiruchirappalli (BA LLB)- 1,628
- TNNLU Tiruchirappalli (BCom LLB)- 1,711
- MNLU Mumbai: 590
- MNLU Nagpur (BA LLB): 1,587
- MNLU Nagpur (BBA LLB): 1,685
- MNLU Aurangabad (BA LLB): 1,832
- MNLU Aurangabad (BBA LLB): 2,115
- HPNLU Shimla (BA LLB): 2,102
- HPLNU Shimla (BBA LLB): 2,150
- MPDNLU Jabalpur: 1,824
- DBRANLU Sonepat: 2,050
- NLUT Agartala: 2,243
Exam day guidelines
As per the official release, the candidates are permitted to enter the test centre premises from 1pm onwards and should be seated at their respective seats in the hall/classroom by 1:30 pm.
Once the candidate enters the hall/classroom, he/she should not be permitted to leave the hall/classroom before 4 pm.
Candidates would not be allowed to enter the test hall/classroom after 2:15 pm.
The test is for 2 hours duration and should commence sharp at 2 pm. For PwD/SAP candidates, the test is for 2 hours 40 minutes – till 4.40 pm.
Candidates should not be allowed to use the washroom after commencement of the test.