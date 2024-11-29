CLAT 2025: Check Last Year's Cut-off For Admission To Various National Law Universities

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on December 1, 2024. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the National Law Universities (NLUs). The CLAT 2025 cut-off will depend on various factors such as the number of candidates and availability of seats in the National Law Universities.

Here is the cut-off for the last year's law entrance exam for admission to various National Law Universities in the country.

CLAT 2024 cut-off for NLUs

NLSIU Bengaluru: 102

NALSAR Hyderabad: 167

NLIU Bhopal (BA LLB): 450

NLIU Bhopal (BSc LLB) 1,047

WBNUJS Kolkata (BA LLB): 279

WBNUJS Kolkata (BSc LLB Hons) 1,010

NLU Jodhpur- 379

HNLU Raipur: 791

GNLU Gandhinagara: 464

GNLU Silvassa Campus: 1,060

RMLNLU Lucknow: 764

RGNUL Patiala: 1,250

CNLU Patna (BA LLB): 1,358

CNLU Patna (BBA LLB): 1,552

NUALS Kochi: 1,136

NLU Odisha: 1,205

NUSRL Ranchi: 1,594

NLUJA Assam: 1,704

DSNLU Visakhapatnam: 1,390

TNNLU Tiruchirappalli (BA LLB)- 1,628

TNNLU Tiruchirappalli (BCom LLB)- 1,711

MNLU Mumbai: 590

MNLU Nagpur (BA LLB): 1,587

MNLU Nagpur (BBA LLB): 1,685

MNLU Aurangabad (BA LLB): 1,832

MNLU Aurangabad (BBA LLB): 2,115

HPNLU Shimla (BA LLB): 2,102

HPLNU Shimla (BBA LLB): 2,150

MPDNLU Jabalpur: 1,824

DBRANLU Sonepat: 2,050

NLUT Agartala: 2,243

Exam day guidelines

As per the official release, the candidates are permitted to enter the test centre premises from 1pm onwards and should be seated at their respective seats in the hall/classroom by 1:30 pm.

Once the candidate enters the hall/classroom, he/she should not be permitted to leave the hall/classroom before 4 pm.

Candidates would not be allowed to enter the test hall/classroom after 2:15 pm.

The test is for 2 hours duration and should commence sharp at 2 pm. For PwD/SAP candidates, the test is for 2 hours 40 minutes – till 4.40 pm.

Candidates should not be allowed to use the washroom after commencement of the test.