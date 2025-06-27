"Regular Mock Practice...": Law Exam 2025 Toppers Share Tips For Aspirants

LAW 2025 Toppers : The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Postgraduate 2025, following a directive from the Delhi High Court on June 10, 2025.

Over 120 rank holders were accepted provisionally to the NLSIU, Bengaluru, and 44 to the National Law University, Odisha, as per the first provisional merit list.

Anushka Johari, who secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 35 with 216 marks, earned a spot at National Law University, Odisha. Meanwhile, Omisha Sharma achieved her dream of joining NLSIU, Bengaluru with an AIR of 62 in her second consecutive attempt at the CUET PG 2025. Both studied at Maansarovar Coaching, Delhi.

Omisha highlighted the importance of mock tests for aspirants, "I would suggest regular mock practice and a solid grasp of GK. This advice is common because it truly works."

Anushka also emphasised how weekly mock tests at her coaching centre played a pivotal role, "Weekly mock tests and sectional tests-especially in Mathematics and static GK-kept me on track," she said.

Anushka advised students to try to improve their weak subjects more. "Be consistent, stay honest with your efforts, and don't fear failure. Revise your strengths but also face your weak areas head-on. I did that with Mathematics," she said.

Through her preparation, Anushka learned that revision matters more than trying to cover everything. "One major takeaway from my prep was the power of revision. I didn't chase multiple sources. Instead, I revised key areas like GK, Computers, and abbreviations several times. Some topics needed five or six revisions before I felt confident," she explained.

Omisha talked about how keeping yourself in check with the previous year questions and planning rigorously helps you to achieve good marks.

"Getting a clear idea of the kind of questions asked and aligning your prep accordingly is key. Practicing previous years' papers and having a strong plan helped me score well," she said.

Both students shared how crucial their coaching centres were in their exam preparation. They credited Maansarovar Law Centre with helping them realise their dreams. Omisha said, "Lectures on Law, GK, and Mock Discussions were the most valuable parts of my coaching."

"I started noticing how people exploit legal loopholes to escape accountability. The law, while a tool for justice, can also be misused-and that complexity really intrigued me," Anushka, while sharing how her interest in LAW grew from observing how it is often manipulated.

Talking about her inspiration to pursue law, Omisha said, "To me, law represents empowerment. Legal knowledge can be the most powerful driver for a life dedicated to social service and justice."