Advertisement

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out; Counselling Process Begins, Check Deadline

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result: The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024, at 141 centres across 25 states and four Union Territories.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out; Counselling Process Begins, Check Deadline
CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result OUT: The counselling registration window will remain open until June 13.
Education Result

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Postgraduate 2025, following a directive from the Delhi High Court issued on June 6. Candidates can now access the updated result and final answer key on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As part of the revision, two questions from the original paper have been withdrawn, reducing the total marks from 120 to 118. The updated scores have been used to prepare a new merit list that will form the basis for admission to LLM programmes across participating NLUs.

CLAT PG Counselling: Step-By-Step Guide

Qualified candidates must now participate in the counselling process, which is being held online. Here's how to apply:

  • Visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on the 'Login' tab and enter your registered credentials
  • Complete the counselling form by entering all required details
  • Submit a minimum of 15 NLU preferences (can be updated until June 13)
  • Pay the counselling registration fee
  • Submit the form, then download and save the confirmation page
  • Keep a printed copy for future reference

Counselling Registration Fee

  • General Category: Rs 30,000
  • SC, ST, OBC, BC, EWS, PwD Categories: Rs 20,000

Post Seat Allotment Options

After the first round of allotment, candidates can choose from the following:

  • Accept: Confirm the allotted seat by paying a non-refundable Rs 20,000
  • Float: Wait for a preferred NLU in upcoming rounds
  • Exit: Opt out of the counselling process entirely

The CLAT PG 2025 exam was conducted on December 1, 2024, at 141 centres across 25 states and four Union Territories. The counselling registration window will remain open until June 13. Candidates are advised to regularly check their CLAT login accounts for updates on seat allotments and further instructions.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result, CLAT PG 2025 Result, CLAT PG Revised Result 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com