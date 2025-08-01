CLAT 2026 Registration Begins Today For Admission To LLB, LLM Programs, Details Here

CLAT 2026 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the registration window for both Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Undergraduate (UG) and CLAT Postgraduate (PG) 2026 today, August 1, 2025. Candidates can register for the examinations on the official website of the consortium, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2026 is conducted for students to get admission into 5-year integrated Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and Masters of Law (LL.M.) programs and other programs.

CLAT 2026 Registration: How To Register For CLAT UG, PG 2026?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on "CLAT 2026 Registration".

Register with your email id, phone number, personal, academic and category details.

You will be asked to upload a photograph, scanned signature and required documents.

Pay the required fee and submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The registration starts today and will end on October 31, 2025.

The CLAT 2026 for both PG and UG programs will be held on December 7, 2025 from 2-4 pm.

The CLAT UG exam will comprise of five different subject areas, including English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques. It will consist of 120 Multiple-Choice Based Questions.

The postgraduate CLAT exam includes more subjects as compared to UG. They are Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Company Law, Public International Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law, Tax Law.

Students who qualify the examination will be able to get admission into 22 NLU's across India. Here is a list of 22 NLU's:

NLSIU Bengaluru

NALSAR Hyderabad

• NLIU Bhopal

• WBNUJS Kolkata

• NLU Jodhpur

• HNLU Raipur

• GNLU Gandhinagar

• GNLU Silvassa Campus

• RMLNLU Lucknow

• RGNUL Punjab

• CNLU Patna

• NUALS Kochi

• NLUO Odisha

• NUSRL Ranchi

• NLUJA Assam

• DSNLU Visakhapatnam

• TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

• MNLU Mumbai

• MNLU Nagpur

• MNLU Aurangabad

• HPNLU Shimla

• DNLU Jabalpur

• DBRANLU Haryana

• NLUT Agartala