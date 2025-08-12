Bengaluru Man Killed By Childhood Friend Over Affair With His Wife

A 39-year-old man was murdered in Bengaluru, allegedly by his childhood friend, who was in an illicit relationship with his wife.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, and the accused, Dhananjaya alias Jay, had been friends for over three decades, growing up together in Bengaluru's Magadi before moving to the Sunkadakatte area. Vijay, who was involved in real estate and finance dealings, married Asha about ten years ago, and the couple lived in Kamakshipalya.

According to police, Vijay recently discovered that his wife was in a romantic relationship with Dhananjaya. He is said to have caught them together, even finding photographs of the two. A confrontation followed, and in an attempt to save his marriage, Vijay shifted with his wife to a rented house in Machohalli near Kadabagere. But the affair allegedly continued.

On the day of the incident, Vijay remained at home until evening before stepping out. He was later found dead in the DGroup Layout area of Machohalli. Investigators suspect that the murder was the result of a conspiracy between Asha and Dhananjaya.

Madanayakanahalli Police have detained Asha for questioning and are on the lookout for Dhananjaya, who is missing.