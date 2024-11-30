Important Exam Day Guidelines For CLAT 2025

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025, tomorrow December 1, 2024. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow certain guidelines while appearing in the exam.



As per the official release, the candidates are permitted to enter the test centre premises from 1pm onwards and should be seated at their respective seats in the hall/classroom by 1:30 pm. They would not be allowed to enter the test hall/classroom after 2:15 pm.



Once the candidate enters the hall/classroom, he/she should not be permitted to leave the hall/classroom before 4 pm.



The test is for 2 hours duration and should commence sharp at 2 pm. For PwD/SAP candidates, the test is for 2 hours 40 minutes – till 4.40 pm.



Important documents for the exam

Candidates should retain the admit card duly signed by the invigilator, as the same has to be produced at the time of admissions.

Applicants will be required to present their admit card while entering in the exam hall. In case, the candidate's photograph is not clear on the admit card, he/she should bring a self-attested photograph.

Candidates must bring a clear, original Photo ID issued by the Government. The Invigilator will refer to this document to verify the candidate's identity.

Applicants will be permitted to bring the following items inside the test centre

(a) Black or Blue Ball Point pens

(b) Transparent water bottle

(c) An Analogue Watch

(d) Candidates Government ID Proof

(e) Bags or any other items shall not be allowed inside the test centre premises

