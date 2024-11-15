Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 Admit Card Out, Check Exam Day Guidelines

CLAT Admit Card 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Registered candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

The CLAT admit card is required for students to enter the examination hall. Candidates must carry their hall tickets to the exam centre. According to the official schedule, the CLAT 2025 exam will take place on December 1, 2024.

CLAT Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download the Admit Card

Go to the official website

Sign in with your registered mobile number and password

Select the "Download Admit Card" link

Open the admit card and verify all the details mentioned

Download the CLAT admit card PDF and save it for future use

In case of any error or discrepancy in the admit card, such as a wrong name, incorrect spelling, or error in the date of birth, candidates are required to report it to the CLAT authorities at the earliest.

Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Contact number: 08047162020

Note: The helpline will remain open from 10am to 5pm on all working days.

CLAT 2025: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the CLAT admit card to the exam centre.

Additionally, carry a valid government-issued ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, Passport, etc.

Arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Avoid carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, etc., into the exam hall.

For additional information about the exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.