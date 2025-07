President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday imposing reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on U.S. imports from dozens of countries and foreign locations.

Rates were set at 25% for India's U.S.-bound exports, 20% for Taiwan's and 30% for South Africa's.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)