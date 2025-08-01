Advertisement
13-Year-Old Kidnapped For Ransom In Bengaluru, Burnt Body Recovered

The family of the murdered boy received a phone call from an unknown number demanding Rs 5 lakh

Read Time: 2 mins
  • The student, A Nishchith, went missing after leaving home for tuition at 5 pm on Wednesday
  • His parents received a ransom call demanding Rs 5 lakh from an unknown number
  • Police are investigating and tracing the location of the ransom call sender
Bengaluru:

The burnt body of a 13-year-old boy who had been reported missing on Wednesday was found at a deserted area along Kaggalipura Road in Bengaluru.

Nishchith A was a Class 8 student of Christ School.

He went missing from Arekere 80 Feet Road after he left home to attend a tuition class at 5 pm on Wednesday, the police said.

His father, JC Achit, is an assistant professor at a private college.

According to the police complaint filed by JC Achit, his son did not return home till 7.30 pm, after which he and his wife contacted the tuition teacher.

The teacher told the parents that their son left at the scheduled time.

While searching for him, the parents found their son's bicycle near Arekere family park.

They also received a phone call from an unknown number demanding Rs 5 lakh. Based on this, a missing and kidnapping case was filed with Hulimavu police station.

Police teams began tracing the location of the caller and launched a search. The boy's body was found during the search on Thursday.

The police said they are investigating the case.

Bengaluru, Bengaluru Boy Murder, Bengaluru Boy Burnt Body
NDTV News
