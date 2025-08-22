Fresh Trouble For Congress MLA As Trans Woman Says He Wanted To 'Rape' Her

Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, found himself in fresh trouble after a trans woman activist accused him of sending her "sexually regressive messages".

Activist Avanthika alleged Mamkootathil once shared his sexual desires and "rape fantansies" with her and that she had flagged the matter to the party but in vain.

On Thursday, Mamkootathil stepped down as Kerala Youth Congress President after Malayalam actor Rini George accused a youth leader of a prominent political party of misconduct. Ms George did not name anyone but the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged Mamkootathil's role even as the Congress leader denied the charges.

Speaking to Malayalam media, Ms Avanthika said: "I met Rahul at a media debate during the Thrikkakara by-election campaign. After that, I sent him a friend request on social media. We became good friends soon. Initially, he would call me after 11pm. Later, he began calling me non-stop. He barely talked about politics during the whole conversation."

She added: "He (Mamkootathil) often used to send me sexually regressive messages. Once, he even opened up about his wish to engage in sex with me in a way that resembles rape. I alerted Congress leaders about this, but no action was taken. How can a person who fantasises about rape become a role model in society, if at all an MLA."

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress leader on the latest allegation. On Thursday, he denied claims of harassing the Malayalam actor. "I challenge the person who complained against me to prove the case in the court of law. No concrete complaint has been filed against me from any quarter," he told reporters.

"They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," he added.

Asked about an audio clip released by a Malayalam news channel alleging that he forced a woman to terminate a pregnancy, Mamkootathil replied that in today's era, it was not difficult to create such clips.

Mamkootathil said if he had committed any mistakes, he was ready to face them legally. "Till today, I have not done anything illegal in my conscience. If anyone has any argument about it, they can challenge it legally," he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday said the party is looking into the matter and will take action accordingly.

The actor made the allegations in an online interview that has gone viral.

"I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," Ms George claimed.

She alleged that the leader even offered to book a room at a five-star hotel and asked her to visit.

Besides, she accused senior leaders of the concerned party of ignoring her complaints and said the young leader continued to receive prominent positions within the party despite her warnings. She said when she warned the leader she would approach senior party officials, he reportedly dismissed her, saying, "You can go and tell anyone... who cares?"

"The image I had in my mind about them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given several prominent positions within the party," she said.

The accused, she said, also questioned her about the fate of political leaders previously accused of sexual harassment.

The actor said she is not pursuing a complaint due to security reasons and her "lack of faith in the justice system". She said she "did not wish to embarrass the political party involved", but was speaking out to support other women allegedly targeted by the leader.

"I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them," she said.

As the actor's interview went viral, the BJP alleged Mamkootathil's role and demanded his resignation. As they held a protest outside his office in Palakkad, they clashed with police personnel who tried to evacuate the area.

The CPI(M)'s youth wing, the DYFI, also held protests.