Malayalam Actor Rini George Accuses MLA Of Sending Objectionable Texts, BJP Targets Congress

Malayalam actor Rini George has accused a youth leader of a prominent political party of sending her objectionable messages for the last three years and inviting her to a five-star hotel, and alleged inaction from party authorities despite several complaints.

The actor refused to disclose the accused's name or his party, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala alleged Congress MLA Rahul Mankoottil's role and even staged protests outside his office in Palakkad district. There is no official statement from either Mr Mankoottil or the Congress yet but sources say the party leadership has sought a report.

The actor made the allegations in an online interview that has gone viral.

"I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," Ms George claimed.

She alleged that the leader even offered to book a room at a five-star hotel and asked her to visit.

Besides, she accused senior leaders of the concerned party of ignoring her complaints and said the young leader continued to receive prominent positions within the party despite her warnings. She said when she warned the leader she would approach senior party officials, he reportedly dismissed her, saying, "You can go and tell anyone... who cares?"

"The image I had in my mind about them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given several prominent positions within the party," she said.

The accused, she said, also questioned her about the fate of political leaders previously accused of sexual harassment.

The actor said she is not pursuing a complaint due to security reasons and her "lack of faith in the justice system". She said she "did not wish to embarrass the political party involved", but was speaking out to support other women allegedly targeted by the leader.

"I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them," she said.

As the actor's interview went viral, the BJP alleged Mr Mankoottil's role and demanded his resignation. As they held a protest outside his office in Palakkad, they clashed with police personnel who tried to evacuate the area.