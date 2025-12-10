Rape Accused Rahul Mamkootathil Expected To Vote In Palakkad Tomorrow

Following the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail in the second rape case, reports suggest that Rahul Mamkootathil is likely to arrive in Palakkad on Thursday.

Sources indicate that Rahul, who has been on the run for the past two weeks, is expected to return to cast his vote.

Rahul's vote is registered at Booth No. 2 of St. Sebastian's School, Kunnathurmedu, located in the same area where his apartment is situated-under Ward 24 of the Palakkad Municipality.

A young woman had filed a sexual assault complaint against Rahul on November 27, submitting it directly to the Chief Minister. Rahul went into hiding soon after. With the recent bail order, speculation is that he will exercise his voting right tomorrow.

In the first rape case, the Kerala High Court had earlier stayed Rahul's arrest. The High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea in that case on Monday. According to the current court directions, Rahul cannot be arrested in the first case, and if arrested in the second, he must be released on bail, making his release from custody likely.

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail on Wednesday afternoon with specific conditions. Rahul must appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 10 and 11 am. The court also directed that he be released on bail if arrested in connection with this case.

The bail order came after three days of arguments. In the meantime, police have added additional charges against Rahul, including stalking, wrongful restraint, and house trespass.

The prosecution has decided to challenge the bail order. The appeal will be filed with the higher court as soon as the written order is received, either later today or by tomorrow.

With the Kerala High Court interim protection ending on Monday, December 15, the MLA certainly has less scope to go on the run again as any such act will cancel bail conditions set in the second FIR against him.