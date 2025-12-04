Congress Expels Rahul Mamkootathil, Its Missing, Rape-Accused Kerala MLA

The Congress on Thursday expelled on-the-run Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil – accused of rape by two women, one of whom also said he forced her to have an abortion – from the party.

The party's state unit boss, Sunny Joseph, said the Congress had 'reviewed the allegations' against the 36-year-old MLA and decided he could no longer continue in the organisation.

Mamkootathil had been suspended from the party in August (for six months) but remained a Congress lawmaker and Member of the Legislative Assembly, prompting scornful jibes from political rivals – both the ruling Left front and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party – months before a scheduled election.

An under-fire Congress, which first tried distancing itself from its rape-accused lawmaker, later declared it had acted promptly, including notifying the police when made aware of the claims.

Claiming no other party in Kerala had ever taken such a stand, the Congress' VD Satheesan accused the ruling CPI(M) of burying similar complaints against its leaders. "The Congress stands tall with pride," he declared, "Let the police investigate and take action."

This was shortly after a Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court refused anticipatory bail.

Mamkootathil had argued the allegations are politically motivated, and meant to defame his name and reputation. He admitted to a physical relationship with one of the women – who had also accused him of forcing her to have an abortion – but said it was entirely consensual.

The police have been searching for the 36-year-old for a week now; he was reported missing on November 28 after the first case was filed – charges of rape, forced miscarriage, and criminal intimidation – based on a complaint submitted directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Her husband spoke to NDTV and said he had no prior knowledge of the allegations his wife had made against the Congress' Palakkad lawmaker. He also said his family and he had been targeted on social media. "I am upset about the cyberattacks. It is creating trauma for my parents and me..."

The second rape charge against Mamkootathil surfaced this week; a 23-year-old woman, who does not live in Kerala, sent her complaint to the Congress via an e-mail to Joseph.

