"My Family, I Put to Shame": Man Whose Wife Accused Kerala MLA of Rape

The husband of the woman who has accused Kerala's Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of rape, has said that he had no prior knowledge of the accusations she made. Following the allegations, he and his family have been shamed on social media, he said.

"Actually I don't know what happened to her as I am unaware of anything that is going on. I am really upset about the cyber attack happening against me. It is creating trauma to me, my old age parents. So don't drag me into this... Me and my family have been put to shame," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"The mental stress I have is very big. I don't know what will happen to me and my family. I don't know," he added.

He said he came to know about the issue when the police case was filed and it exploded on social media.

"After the complaint, I came to know about it. I saw my wedding photos on social media... wedding photos were circulated and portrayed in demeaning manner," he said.

The woman had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month and submitted a complaint. She alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil and subsequently forced to terminate a pregnancy.

The MLA has denied the allegations but has gone missing since.

The woman's husband said today that they had got married on August 22, 2024.

"I don't know what happened. Bad things happened. Nobody's family life should be shattered like this. Family is what holds our culture together and it should have been held close," he said.

A police case has been filed against the Congress MLA.