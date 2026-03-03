Kerala Class 10 And 12 Exams Postponed In Middle East, Students Asked To Submit Applications

Kerala Board Exams 2026 Postponed: The Kerala government has postponed the Class 10 and 12 examinations scheduled to be conducted this week in the Middle East centres for the students of the Indian expatriate community. This announcemnts comes from State General Education Minister V. Sivankutty when he cited the worsening security situation in the region. The revised dates will be announced later.

Students who are unable to appear for the examinations due to flight disruptions, local restrictions arising from the unrest and other issues have been advised to submit applications at the earliest through their respective headmasters or principals to the Director of General Education.

The applications will be examined on merit, and the department will hold decisions favourable to affected students after due consideration.

This will help ensure that no student's academic future is jeopardised due to the extraordinary geopolitical developments.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the security situation in the gulf, has made conducting the public exams impossible.

The countries in the gulf region include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Exams Postponed For March 5 ,6 and March 7

Against this backdrop, the government has decided to postpone the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination scheduled for March 5 in the Gulf region, he said.

The Higher Secondary examinations slated for March 5, 6 and 7 in the region have also been deferred, Sivankutty added.

"The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later," the Minister said.

Kerala has a significant expatriate population in the Gulf region, with thousands of students appearing for state board examinations from centres there every year.

Currently, there are seven centres for 633 Class 10 students in the Middle East. Besides, there are several centres for Class 12 as well.

The unfolding situation has therefore prompted swift administrative intervention to safeguard student interests.

Education authorities said they are closely monitoring developments and will issue further instructions as required.