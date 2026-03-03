<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Next Stop For The Film Is Rs 15 Crore

After a legal tussle, The Kerala Story 2 finally hit theatres on February 27. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 10.15 crore in its first three days and collected nearly Rs 2.65 crore on Day 4. Made on a budget of Rs 28 crore, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial has so far amassed Rs 12.8 crore in the domestic market and Rs 15.1 crore worldwide.

The film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 8.75% on March 2, the report added. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 6.29%, which rose to 8.65% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 7.45%, while night screenings peaked at 12.61%. Among key cities, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 19%, followed by Bengaluru at 11.75%.

Ahead of its release, The Kerala Story 2 found itself at the centre of a heated public debate. A section of critics accused the film of allegedly encouraging bigotry and Islamophobia, while others argued that it risked harming the reputation of Kerala. The controversy only grew louder as legal proceedings around the film's certification and release unfolded.

The matter soon reached the courts. In the early stages, the Kerala High Court put a temporary hold on the film's release and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revisit its certification. This interim stay intensified public curiosity about the project. However, the legal situation changed when a division bench of the same court later removed the stay order and allowed the film to proceed with its theatrical release.

Shortly after the High Court's decision, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the media and responded to the ongoing criticism. He firmly rejected allegations that the film was meant to malign the state. Calling Kerala “a very beautiful place and a wonderful state,” Vipul emphasised that the makers had no intention of damaging its image.

He further explained, “If something wrong is happening in God's Own Country, then it should be brought to people's notice and corrected. We have not portrayed Kerala or its people negatively. This film exposes some criminals. Criminals can be from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. That is why the story goes beyond one state.”

The Kerala Story 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story. The second instalment features Ulka Gupta as Surekha, Aditi Bhatia as Divya and Aishwarya Ojha as Neha.