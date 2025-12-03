Elderly Couple Homeless After House Seized By CPM-Backed Cooperative Bank In Kerala

The eviction of an elderly couple from their house in Kerala over loan dues has led to a huge public outcry, especially after the state's Left government recently brought a law to protect families from losing their only home due to mortgage issues.

The public outcry is also aggravated by the fact that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had assured their house won't be taken away from them due to payment issues. The Left government on October 9 passed a bill, Kerala Single Dwelling Place Protection Bill 2025, aimed at protecting families from losing their mortgaged single dwelling place.

The bank that took over their house for auction is a cooperative run by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M). The CPI(M) with support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is in power at the gram panchayat where the elderly couple lives, says social worker Arun Mohan.

Janardhanan, 84, who was evicted, told NDTV, "The officials came to us last day and locked us out. We slept outside. They [bank officials] said they have to do it or else they will lose their job."

The incident has sparked criticism and deep concern among residents at the gram panchayat in Pathanamthitta's Vazhoor. Thiruvalla East Cooperative Bank, controlled by the CPI(M), seized the house of Janardhanan and his 70-year-old wife Vijayamma.

The couple, both suffering from age-related illnesses, told NDTV they had to spend the night in their courtyard after being evicted.

Janardhanan, 84, and his 70-year-old wife Vijayamma.

The cooperative bank defended its move, saying they have followed all due procedures.

"The loan was taken in 2014. They have defaulted and they are refusing to move out to another home built by their son after taking financial support from the bank. We have complied with procedures and are bound to hand over the property to the auction winner," the cooperative chairman Jacob George said, adding the bank acted as per the process and direction given by the high court on November 13.

CPI(M) district committee member Satheesh K said he is aware of the situation, but is busy with local body election work to look into it.

"I understand that the cooperative kept the house and land for auction and a neighbour of this aged couple bought it. The bank is committed to move as per procedure to hand over to them," Satheesh K said. He declined to comment when asked if the couple could get relief on compassionate ground.

Janardhanan said that despite their old age and ill health, the bank officials proceeded with the action. Vijayamma said they have nowhere else to go now.

The eviction comes despite the chief minister's assurance in the state assembly in February 2025 that no one who pledged their house for a cooperative bank loan would be evicted from their home.

However, the Thiruvalla East Cooperative Bank appeared to disregard that directive while proceeding with the eviction and auction. According to reports, the couple took a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from the cooperative bank. Over the years, they have repaid more than double that amount including interest, but they were unable to stop the bank from proceeding with the attachment process. The couple said they are not certain about their future and have called for help.

The matter has cast a shadow on the election prospects of the CPI(M) in the upcoming local body election.

"CPI(M) on the ground has followed anti-poor and anti-people policies. On the surface they claim to be the guardians of the poor, but at the panchayat level they threaten people who are weak and marginalised," district BJP chief VA Sooraj said.

"The red party has lost a formidable base in the grassroots due to their bad governance and it will surely reflect in the upcoming election," Sooraj added.

BJP councillor Deepthi Damodaran alleged the bank's chairman lied to the public.

"Everyone in the village knows the elderly couple has been living in that house for many decades. The land value is at least Rs 25 lakh. The auction amount was done for just Rs 11 lakh, way below the market rate," Damodaran added,

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M) dominated the last local body election in Pathanamthitta. Political analysts say a series of recent controversies and setbacks, from the gold theft at Sabarimala to the arrest of CPI(M) leaders to the death of additional district magistrate K Naveen Babu, will affect the party's chances in the local election.

The Kerala Congress (M) coalition is also reportedly on shaky ground, a Congress leader said, adding the party which came second in the 2020 election sees the development is to their advantage.