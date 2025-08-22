11-Year-Old Girl On Way To School Run Over By Bengaluru Bus After Bike Skids

An 11-year-old girl was run over by a Karnataka government-run bus in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The incident took place near Maruti Nagar at around 8.20am when Tanvi Krishna, a Class 7 student of Millennium School, was on her way to school with her mother and sister on their two-wheeler.

According to sources, Tanvi fell when the two-wheeler skidded. She was subsequently run over by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus that was coming from behind, and died on the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the girl's mother crying inconsolably as she sat on the side of the road with her younger daughter. While most passersby remained mute spectators, one man is seen seeking help for the victim's mother and her sister.

Yelahanka Traffic Police said a probe is underway.



