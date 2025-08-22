Supreme Court's Big Order On Delhi's Stray Dogs Today: 10 Points

Will stray dogs be moved from streets of the National Capital Region to shelters to ensure human safety? The Supreme Court will announce its decision today after its earlier order that they be removed sparked a massive row.

Here are the top 10 points from this big story: The three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria had heard the matter and reserved judgment earlier this week. On August 11, taking note of the rising incidents of dog bites and rabies and in certain cases death, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said stray dogs have to be removed to shelters within 8 weeks. The court had asked the authorities to create shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within that time. The shelters, it said, should have people knowledgeable about dogs who can take care of their vaccination and sterilisation. The court also asked the Delhi government to start rounding up dogs and said the captured dogs cannot be released back into public spaces. "All these animal activists, will they be able to bring back those who have fallen prey to rabies? We are not doing this for us, it is for public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. For the time being, forget the rules," the bench had said. The order raised hackles of activists and dog lovers, many of whom concluded that the dogs will be deliberately culled or die of disease in the shelters. Protests were held across the country, the order was challenged, the Chief Justice of India had to intervene and the matter ended up before a larger bench of the top court. The matter proved hugely divisive with people from all walks of life - politicians, sportspersons, actors and other celebrities -- arguing on social media and elsewhere. The activists contended that the August 11 order will not only be expensive but also ineffective and the only way to curb the stray population is sterilisation. Many pointed out that Delhi and other cities of NCR -- including Noida and Gurugram - do not have the infrastructure for mass relocation. Neither can it be arranged, given the short time allotted. It was pointed out that the cost of sheltering the strays will eat up a massive chunk of the civic bodies' budget. The government has said there were over 37 lakh dog bite cases and 54 suspected human rabies deaths in 2024. Data shared by Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in parliament on July 22 showed the total number of dog bite cases were 37,17,336, the total "suspected human rabies deaths" were 54 last year.



