Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut By Rs 33.50; New Rates Effective From Today

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 33.50, with the revised rates coming into effect from Thursday.

The price cut brings relief to commercial consumers across the country after the latest monthly revision by oil marketing companies.

The new prices will come into effect from August 1.

In the national capital, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,631.50.

Whereas, there will be no change in the prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders.

