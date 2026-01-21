Delhi Approves Free LPG Cylinder For Poor Households Ahead Of Holi

The Delhi government has cleared a major relief measure for economically weaker households, approving a scheme to provide one free LPG cooking gas cylinder ahead of Holi. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with Rs 300 crore earmarked for the rollout, sources told NDTV.

The scheme will kick in from Holi and marks the first on-ground delivery of a key promise made by the BJP during the Delhi Assembly elections. In its manifesto, the party had pledged a free LPG cylinder for poor families on Holi and Diwali, along with an additional subsidised cylinder at Rs 500.

Who Gets the Free Cylinder?

Officials said the benefit will be extended to ration card holders from economically weaker sections in the capital. The government has identified poor ration card holders as beneficiaries, and eligible families will receive financial assistance equal to the cost of one LPG cylinder starting this Holi.

There's a catch, though — households won't receive a physical cylinder at their doorstep.

Cash, Not Cylinder: How It Will Work

Instead of home delivery, the scheme will run through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The cost of one LPG cylinder will be credited directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Officials said the DBT route has been chosen to ensure transparency and flexibility, allowing families to buy refills from their regular LPG distributors without changing connections or suppliers. The money is expected to reach accounts ahead of the festival.

Rs 300 Crore Set Aside for First Phase

The cabinet has approved Rs 300 crore for the scheme, which officials said will fund the initial Holi-linked rollout. Future allocations will depend on how the scheme is received and on further policy decisions.

And the Rs 500 Cylinder Promise?

The BJP had also promised LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 for poor households. However, officials said a decision on that part of the manifesto is still pending.