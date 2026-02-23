Delhi To Offer Rs 25,000 Reward For Helping Road Accident Victims

If you stop to help a seriously injured road accident victim in Delhi and ensure they reach a hospital in time, you could receive Rs 25,000 from the government.

The Delhi government on Monday announced it will implement the Centre's 'Rah-Veer' scheme in the capital, a plan that rewards citizens who assist accident victims during the critical "golden hour", the first hour after a crash when timely treatment can save lives.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme is aimed at encouraging bystanders to step forward without worrying about legal hassles.

"Many people hesitate to help due to fear of legal complications or police procedures. This scheme will remove such apprehensions and encourage citizens to step forward," she said, adding that the goal is to ensure seriously injured victims receive medical care within the golden hour.

Who Is Eligible?

Anyone who helps transport a seriously injured road accident victim to a hospital or trauma centre within the golden hour can claim the Rs 25,000 reward. If multiple victims are saved in the same accident, the rescuer will still receive a maximum of Rs 25,000 for that incident.

Apart from the cash incentive, rescuers will also receive a certificate. Additionally, 10 individuals will be selected each year for a national award of Rs 1 lakh.

Legal Protection For Bystanders

The scheme follows guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is backed by the Good Samaritan Rules under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. These rules protect those who voluntarily assist accident victims from legal or procedural harassment.

How It Will Work

A District Level Evaluation Committee, including the District Magistrate, senior police officials, the Chief Medical Officer and the Regional Transport Officer, will verify cases. The reward money will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through an online process.

With thousands of vehicles on Delhi's roads every day, officials say quicker intervention during the first hour after a crash can significantly reduce fatalities. The scheme is expected to address the hesitation many bystanders face and strengthen emergency response in accident cases across the capital.