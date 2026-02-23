'Tough Action Needed, But...': Congress MP's Warning After Terror Arrests

In the aftermath of the arrest of eight people for allegedly plotting a major terrorist activity in Delhi, Congress MP Imran Masood has said that while strict action is necessary to fight terror, security agencies must ensure that innocent people are not arrested.

Eight suspects have been arrested for allegedly hatching a major terror conspiracy at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based radical organisations, sources have said.

"I am not sure who has been arrested. People may spend 20 years in jail and then get released. There is no doubt that strict action is needed against terrorism, but innocent people should not be arrested. Ensure that those released after long sentences are not wrongly targeted," Masood told the media.

Six of the eight suspects have been arrested from different parts of Tamil Nadu and will be brought to Delhi for interrogation. Some of them, it is learnt, are Bangladeshi nationals, the sources added.

Security agencies on Saturday issued an alert on a possible explosion near the Red Fort here after intelligence agencies indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has prepared a list of prominent spots to target in India.

The sources said the security operation was carried out following inputs about a terror module suspected to be planning activities in different parts of the country, they said. Police have recovered dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from the suspects' possession. These are being analysed to understand the scale of their network.

This comes after a car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10 left 13 people and more than 20 injured.