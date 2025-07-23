Aligarh Children's "Cutest Application" Reaches Saharanpur MP Imran Masood

A group of children from Masoodabad Colony in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, won hearts online with a handwritten letter urging Congress MP Imran Masood to clean their local playground. The heartfelt appeal, highlighting the deteriorating state of the only recreational space in their neighbourhood, went viral after being shared on Instagram.

The letter, posted by Masood's nephew Qazi Hamza Masood, was described as the "cutest application." It explained how the open plot, reportedly owned by Imran Masood, had become unsafe due to overgrown weeds, scattered garbage, and even snakes.

"We, the children of (Masoodabad Colony), are writing this letter to request your kind attention. There is a plot in our locality which, we have come to know, belongs to you. We often play in this ground as we do not have any other open space nearby. It is the only place where we can play together," the children wrote, expressing fear for their safety.

Instagram users flooded the post with likes and comments, praising the children's effort and urging the MP to take swift action. "I am sure MP sahab will definitely work on these children's requests ASAP...," commented a user.

Another asked, "So is the plot clean now? Show the pictures," while many expressed confidence that the MP would respond positively.

While Imran Masood has yet to issue an official statement, the viral appeal has sparked widespread appreciation for the children's initiative and renewed attention on the neglected playground.