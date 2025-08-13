"I Will Look Into This": Chief Justice On Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs

Chief Justice of Justice BR Gavai has assured a relook at the ban on stray dogs on the streets of Delhi-NCR amid an uproar from several quarters of the society.

The top court had Monday ordered shifting all stray dogs from residential localities to shelter in view of rising dog bites and rabies cases.

The issue was raised before the Chief Justice this morning. He was also apprised of a previous court order that barred the relocation and killing of stray dogs and mandated following of existing laws and rules for stray dogs.

"I will look into this," replied the Chief Justice, adding to the hopes of thousands of animal lovers who differed with the top court on the need to relocate dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR.