Delhi Launches Online Application For Private School Seats Under RTE Quota

The Directorate of Education, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, has begun the online application process for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories to Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1 in private unaided recognised schools for the 2026-27 academic session.

The deadline of the application form is March 16, 2026 and parents can visit the official website to apply.

Eligibility Requirements:

1. Children applying under the Economically Weaker Section category must belong to families with a total annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh from all sources and must be residents of Delhi.

2. The Disadvantaged Group category includes children belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (non-creamy layer). It also covers orphans, transgender children, and children living with HIV.

3. Admissions under these categories will be carried out through a computerized lottery system for 22 percent of seats, as per the provisions of the Right to Education Act.

4. Additionally, private unaided schools in Delhi will reserve 3 percent seats for Children with Special Needs within the overall 25 percent reservation quota.

The child must be born between 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2021.

The age limits for admission to Nursery, KG, and Class 1 under the DG and EWS categories are as follows.

Nursery (Age Limit as of March 31, 2026):

The child must be between 3 and 5 years of age.

The child must be born between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023.

KG (Age Limit as of March 31, 2026):

The child must be between 4 and 6 years of age.

The child must be born between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022.

Class 1 (Age Limit as of March 31, 2026):

The child must be between 5 and 7 years of age.

Parents can submit only one application for each child and must use a single mobile number. All admission-related information will be sent to the registered mobile number. Officials have clearly stated that if multiple applications are submitted for the same child, the candidacy will be cancelled, even if the selection is made in the lottery.