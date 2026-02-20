From Fee Regulation To 75 New CM-SHRI Schools: Delhi Government Unveils One-Year Education Report Card

Placing education at the centre of its first-year governance narrative, the BJP-led Delhi government on Friday released a detailed report card outlining changes across school education, higher education, curriculum reform and student support systems.

From regulating private school fees to expanding digital classrooms and rolling out new learning programmes, the government's one-year review maps interventions across access, affordability, infrastructure and pedagogy.

Fee Regulation: Addressing A Long-Standing Concern

A key policy move has been the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Fee Transparency) Act, 2025, aimed at preventing arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. According to the government, over 18 lakh students and parents have benefited from the legislation, which introduces oversight in fee revisions and seeks to bring greater transparency to private school finances.

School Infrastructure: Expansion And Digital Push

In its first year, the government says it opened 75 CM-SHRI schools designed as upgraded model institutions with smart classrooms, digital libraries, computer labs and sports infrastructure.

Technology integration has been expanded across the system, with ICT labs introduced in more than 100 government schools and 101 new computer labs established. A 200-metre modern athletics track has also been constructed in Hiran Kudna, adding to sports infrastructure in the government school network.

The emphasis, according to the report, has been on strengthening both physical facilities and digital learning capacity in classrooms.

Foundational Learning And Curriculum Changes

A three-year Foundational Learning Mission has been launched for Classes 1 to 8 under the theme "Understanding, Not Rote Learning," signalling a shift towards conceptual clarity at early stages of schooling.

For senior classes, the NEEEV Programme for Classes 8 to 12 has supported 4,800 student teams with a focus on innovation, design thinking, ethical values and financial literacy. Each team has been provided seed funding of Rs. 20,000 to develop ideas and projects.

Two additional initiatives -"Science of Living," focused on personality and emotional development, and "Rashtraniti," aimed at promoting civic responsibility and nation-building awareness, have been introduced to broaden learning outcomes beyond conventional academics.

Competitive Exam Preparation Support

The report highlights expanded access to entrance exam preparation under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission. More than 1,200 students have received coaching for JEE, NEET, CLAT and CA Foundation, while over 1,000 students have been provided CUET-UG coaching. Fifty seats per course have been reserved for girls as part of efforts to widen participation.

Scholarships And Financial Assistance

To reduce financial barriers in technical and higher education, the government continued and expanded targeted assistance. Under the Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, Scheduled Caste students enrolled in ITIs, skill centres and polytechnics receive Rs. 1,000 per month.

Through the Delhi Higher & Technical Education Support Scheme, Rs. 44.27 crore has been distributed, benefiting 3,014 students from economically weaker sections pursuing higher and technical education.

Inclusion And Special Education

In the area of inclusive education, 10 therapeutic centres have been established to support more than 12,500 children with special needs. Five government special schools for hearing-impaired students have been equipped with Indian Sign Language-based teaching methods and 100 smart boards to enhance assistive learning.

Higher Education And Capacity Building

The report also outlines investment in higher education infrastructure. Rs. 25 crore has been allocated for repair and upgradation work in 12 colleges. Rs. 1,350 crore has been earmarked for land and flats in Narela Edu-City as part of long-term expansion plans. Construction is progressing at Ambedkar University's Dheerpur campus, which is planned to accommodate 5,000 students.

Additionally, the recruitment process for 5,346 teachers has been initiated to strengthen staffing across institutions. New academic buildings have been constructed at DIET Dilshad Garden and Maan Sarovar Garden, along with a new block for Dr BR Ambedkar University in Karampura.