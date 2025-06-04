"Free Coaching, New Schools": Delhi Government Presents 100-Day Report Card

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday presented a comprehensive report highlighting key educational reforms introduced by the newly formed government in its first 100 days. Emphasising inclusive and quality education, the minister detailed a series of initiatives targeting students across various levels.

Highlighting efforts to boost higher education, Mr Sood said the government has released the first installment of Rs 274.34 crore as grant-in-aid to 12 Delhi University colleges. Additionally, Rs 19 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 1,300 students under the Delhi Higher Technical Education Support Scheme.

In a major push for competitive exam preparation, the government has launched free online coaching for NEET 2025 and CUET UG 2025 aspirants. Under the Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Shakti Mission, 2,200 students will receive academic support, including coaching for JEE and other exams for 1,200 of them.

The minister announced that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of 75 new CM Shri Schools. Further, the government is set to digitise and upgrade 250 school libraries and install 100 AI-powered Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Language Labs for foreign language learning. Another 100 general language labs are being set up in government schools.

Under the Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme, 1,200 laptops will be distributed to meritorious students in September, he added.

The minister further stated that to improve accountability in private school fee structures, the government has proposed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. A revision in school uniform rates has also been proposed.

Responding to the ongoing fee hike issue at Delhi Public School, the minister questioned the previous administration's handling of the matter. "It's a long-pending issue. Spreading rumours and questioning our government-my question is, why couldn't AAP solve the issue of arbitrary fee hikes when they were in power?" he asked.