Delhi Government Schools To Soon have Smart Classrooms, Better Labs: Minister

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that government schools in the capital will see smart classrooms with artificial intelligence and upgraded computer labs in the next five years, reports PTI.

He was speaking at an orientation programme for parents and children at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Delhi. Sood said the Delhi government is committed to building a safe, modern, and inclusive learning environment for all students.

"The Delhi government is working with full commitment at both the policy and infrastructure levels to raise the standard of education," he said, adding that student safety and all-round development are top priorities.

The orientation was held for nursery, KG and Class 1 students and their families.

"You should know where your child comes every day, who teaches them, and what kind of environment they receive. These orientation sessions are meant to help you connect with the school and feel confident about the care your child receives here," he added.

Talking about future plans, he said: "Children will not only be exposed to new-age learning tools, but will also be equipped to face the future with confidence."

Sood also thanked the parents for trusting government schools and said their involvement is key to building strong school communities.