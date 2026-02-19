Delhi Govt To Impound And Scrap Overaged Vehicles: Here's How To Save ELVs

The Delhi Transport Department has issued fresh instructions aimed at tackling vehicular pollution in the capital. Enforcement agencies have been directed to seize diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than fifteen years whenever found on city roads. Once impounded, these vehicles will be sent directly to authorised scrappage facilities, with no prior notice or individual communication to owners.

According to the department, such vehicles are classified as End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs). The notice further clarifies that ELVs falling under BS-III or lower emission norms will be treated strictly under the law. Owners of these vehicles have been advised to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) if they wish to transfer their vehicles outside Delhi or the National Capital Region, where different rules may apply. Without a valid NOC, these vehicles cannot be moved out and remain liable to seizure if found within city limits.

Officials have confirmed that the enforcement drive will not be restricted to vehicles caught in motion. Cars and two-wheelers parked in public spaces, market areas, or even roadside spots will also be subject to immediate action. The department has cautioned owners against assuming that occasional or infrequent use will exempt them from the rules. Age and emission classification alone determine whether a vehicle qualifies as an ELV.

Once identified, an overaged vehicle will be seized on the spot and dispatched to a scrappage facility. No show-cause notices or leniency measures will be issued. The department has emphasised that the primary objective of this initiative is to reduce vehicle emissions, a major contributor to Delhi's consistently poor air quality. The capital has long struggled with pollution levels among the worst in the country, and officials believe removing older, more polluting vehicles is a necessary step.

How To Save Your End-Of-Life Vehicles?

For owners wishing to retain their vehicles, the only option is to apply for an NOC and transfer them outside the NCR. This process allows continued use in states where regulations differ, but within Delhi, the rules are absolute. The department has made it clear that ELVs found plying or parked in public places will be impounded and scrapped without exception.