CLAT 2025 Exam Centre Changed For Hisar Candidates, Check Steps To Download Revised Admit Card

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has issued a notice regarding a change in the examination centre for candidates from Hisar city. These candidates are required to re-download their admit cards by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They must enter their login credentials to access their updated CLAT 2025 admit cards.

The official notification states: "Candidates who have been allotted the Test Centre in Hisar City for writing CLAT 2025 - Government College, Rajgarh Road, Hisar - 125001 are requested to take note of the change in the Test Centre."

CLAT 2025: Steps To Download Revised Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the CLAT Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4. Enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 5. Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference.

CLAT 2025: Paper Pattern

The CLAT examination consists of 120 questions and lasts for two hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

The CLAT PG paper includes questions on Constitutional Law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, contract law, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labor and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Class 12. However, SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in their Class 12 exams.

For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50 per cent marks. SC, ST, and PwD category candidates must have graduated with a minimum of 45 per cent marks to apply for postgraduate courses.