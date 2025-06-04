CLAT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released; Check Direct Link

CLAT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the Round 2 seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 counselling process. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can now check their allotment status on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

How To Check CLAT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs

Step 2. Click on the "CLAT 2025 Second Allotment List" link

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. View the seat allotment result on the screen

Step 5. Download and print the page for future reference

CLAT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: What's Next?

After receiving a seat allotment, candidates can choose from the following options:

Freeze: Lock the allotted seat and exit further counselling. A non-refundable confirmation fee of Rs 20,000 must be paid by the deadline.

Float: Accept the current seat while remaining open to higher preferences.

Exit: Withdraw from the admission process.

Candidates who choose the Freeze option in Round 1 or 2 must pay the remaining university fee by June 14, 2025.

Important Dates To Remember

Confirmation Fee Payment (Freeze/Float): June 4, 10:00 AM - June 9, 1:00 PM

University Fee Payment for Freeze Option: By June 14, 5:00 PM

Third and Final Allotment List Release: June 20, 10:00 AM

Confirmation Fee Payment for Round 3: June 20 - June 23, 1:00 PM

Documents Required for Admission

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for upload:

Class 10 & 12 mark sheets

CLAT 2025 admit card

Character certificate

Transfer/migration certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD/SAP certificate (if applicable)

Domicile/residence certificate (if applicable)

Pattern of Undergraduate CLAT Question Paper 2025

The duration of CLAT 2025 was two hours. It consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. A negative marking of 0.25 was applied for each incorrect answer.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.