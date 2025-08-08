Punched, Thrashed: CCTV Shows Moments Before Huma Qureshi's Cousin Was Killed

Asif Qureshi, the cousin of Actor Huma Qureshi, was killed Thursday night following a dispute over a parking space in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. A CCTV footage of the incident shows a physical altercation between the victim and two accused moments before Asif Qureshi was murdered.

The CCTV recording starts with a young man, one of the accused, walking towards Asif Qureshi and charging at him. The two began pushing each other while trying to defend themselves. A woman tries to mediate but is pushed aside.

Another man joins the fight, and together, the two accused push the victim to the ground and throw punches at him.

Neighbours try to mediate and resolve the conflict. Meanwhile, the two accused also fall on the ground, and the victim, Asif Qureshi, gets up. They try to pull each other, but the surrounding people separate them.

Verbal altercation continues from a distance.

Towards the end of the recording, one of the accused can be seen once again walking towards the crowd where Asif Qureshi was. It is not clear what happened after that.

Asif Qureshi Murder: What We Know So Far

The incident took place on Thursday night, at around 10 pm, when Asif Qureshi asked two men to park their scooter away from his house's main entrance. As a verbal altercation ensued, the men left the spot but threatened to come back.

"At around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside our house," recalled Shaheen Asif Qureshi, one of the wives of Asif Qureshi. "My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back," Shaheen added.

A simple parking request turned fatal.

"Within minutes, the man, along with his brother, came and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon. I called Javed, my brother-in-law, but by the time he reached, Asif had lost a lot of blood and died," Shaheen added.

The two accused in Asif Qureshi's murder - Ujjwal and Gautam

Asif was rushed to the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash, where the doctors declared him dead.

"Doctors said he died an hour and a half ago," Shaheen said.

Asif's wife claims that the accused had tried to kill her husband in the past as well.

Police Action

Both the accused - Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18) have been arrested and the murder weapon has also been seized, police said. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder.