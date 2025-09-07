Sharp Armani Suit, Sharper Jawline: Huma Qureshi's Transformation Stuns Fans

Huma Qureshi has taken the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping transformation. Known for her fearless performances, the actress's face looked more sculpted in her latest Instagram post.

In the post, Huma Qureshi donned a stunning black panstuit by Armani, paying homage to the late Italian designer Giorgio Armani. It was her chiselled jawline and a leaner silhouette that stole the limelight. Fans noticed the actress' slimmer look and lauded her stunning weight loss transformation.

Huma Qureshi's Armani Look

Huma paired her all-black pantsuit with smoky eyes and plum lips. A pair of silver danglers and loose, wavy hair completed her look. In the caption, she wrote, "The Classic Armani Suit x Bayaan. Clothes don't just make you feel good, they can hold your mood and your intention. Today, in Toronto while promoting Bayaan I wanted to feel grounded yet bold, grateful yet unafraid — and this suit gave me exactly that."

She added, "Today was not just about fashion. It felt like a quiet tribute. Giorgio Armani redefined elegance - not loud, not trying too hard, just timeless, confident, and full of soul. In many ways, that's how I hope my work in Bayaan will travel too: across borders, in its own quiet yet powerful way. Honoured to wear this suit today, with gratitude for a legacy that will live on far beyond…"

Huma Qureshi's Transformation

Huma Qureshi's dramatic transformation caught the attention of her celebrity friends and fans, who flooded the comment section with positive reactions. Actor Jibraan Khan wrote, "@iamhumaq this is some insane transformation."

Sachin Shroff added, "Weight loss," followed by muscles and heart emojis.

Huma's brother, Saqib Saleem, penned, "Jawline se subji kat sakti hai [Can chop vegetable from this jawline]."

Rohit Saraf also dropped heart eye emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Wow looks amazing! Absolutely love the style and how you embody this energy."

Another said, "Most beautiful girl ever."

"You are stunning," read a comment.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in the police procedural drama, Bayaan. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.