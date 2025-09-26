Giorgio Armani's Presence Felt In His Final Emporio Armani Collection At Milan Fashion Week

The final Emporio Armani collection personally shaped by the late Giorgio Armani was previewed during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, in the very theatre where, just weeks ago, more than 15,000 people paid their last respects to the designer.

Armani's presence was felt throughout the collection, which featured elegant, relaxed tailoring blending the masculine with the feminine, accented with a traveller's touch: kimono-style jacket fastenings, raffia crochet caps, flat walking sandals and soft leather booties.

The theatre itself was adorned with architectural details reflecting Armani's precise tailoring, while soft fabric suspended from the ceiling evoked the designer's renowned mastery of fluidity.

The womenswear collection for Spring-Summer 2026, titled Ritorni (Returns), was designed to capture the moment just after a holiday - before the memory fades and everyday life resumes, according to the show notes.

In a heartfelt tribute, models applauded as they made their final walk, with the audience responding in kind. After the finale, all eyes turned to the doorway where Giorgio Armani would traditionally appear to take his bow. It remained empty, bathed in light, as the crowd continued their applaud in appreciation.

Armani, one of the most recognisable figures in global fashion, died on 4 September. 2025, at the age of 91. Before his death, he confirmed that creative direction would pass to his niece Silvana Armani for womenswear and to his long-time collaborator Leo Dell'Orco for menswear.

The fashion house he founded in 1975 is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the signature Giorgio Armani line this year. In a final farewell, a Giorgio Armani show will be held on Sunday at the Brera Art Gallery, alongside an exhibition of more than 120 garments personally selected by the designer. The exhibition will run through to 11 January.