"Hang My Head In Shame": Javed Akhtar On "Reception" Given To Taliban Minister In India

Screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar has slammed the "reception" given to Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to New Delhi, saying he "hangs his head in shame".

Muttaqi is currently on a six-day visit to India, the first such trip to the country by a Taliban leader since the group seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

"I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists," Akhtar wrote on X on Monday.

He also attacked the Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia, for giving Muttaqi, who landed in Delhi on Thursday, a "reverent welcome".

"Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their "Islamic Hero" who is one of those who have completely banned girls education. My Indian brothers n sisters !!! what is happening to us," Akhtar said.

Muttaqi visited India after the UN Security Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee approved an exemption to the travel ban imposed on the Taliban leader.

He was listed by the UN Security Council on January 25, 2001, and was subject to a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

Last week, a huge row erupted over the absence of women journalists at Muttaqi's media interaction in Delhi.

Several opposition leaders described the absence at Friday's press conference as "unacceptable" and an "insult to women". A number of press bodies also criticised the Afghan foreign minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had no involvement in the press interaction.

As the controversy snowballed, Muttaqi addressed another press conference on Sunday and invited several women journalists.

He said there was no intention to exclude women journalists.

"With regards to the press conference, it was organised on short notice. A small list of journalists was finalised. It was more of a technical issue," he said.

"Our colleagues had decided to send invitations to specific journalists and there was no other intention," Muttaqi said.

He also said that no one's rights should be violated -- be it men or women.