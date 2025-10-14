Except Pakistan All Other Neighbours Happy With Us, Says Afghan Minister

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that there is peace in Afghanistan and it does not want conflict with any nation.

When asked by reporters about the recent border clashes with Pakistan, Muttaqi said Afghanistan also has five other neighbours and all are happy with them.

"We don't want conflict with anyone. There is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not our only neighbour. We have five other neighbours ... All of them are happy with us," he said on Monday.

However, Muttaqi on Sunday warned Pakistan that Kabul has "other options" if it does not want peace, amid border clashes that have left over 50 Pakistani soldiers killed, and 19 Afghan border posts captured by Pakistan.

Muttaqi further said, "We hope that our visits will have a positive impact on the India-Afghanistan relationship... Our trade with India exceeds $1 billion... It is good that the government, the Prime Minister, has decided to bring the technical mission in Kabul up to the level of the embassy...There are numerous opportunities for work in Afghanistan. After 45 years, tremendous peace has been achieved in Afghanistan. Due to this peace, people from all over the world come for diplomatic purposes. Everyone is happy."

Muttaqi has invited India to invest in the country's minerals and requested New Delhi to help facilitate trade through the opening of the Wagah border, calling it the "fastest trade route" between the two countries.

Adressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Muttaqi said, "I met the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and talked about economy, trade, and other issues."

