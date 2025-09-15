Huma Qureshi Engaged To Her Long-Time Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh? Here's The Latest Buzz

Wedding bells could be on the horizon for Huma Qureshi. The actress, who has always managed to keep her personal life fairly low-key, seems to have stepped into a new chapter. As per a report by Hindustan Times, she is now engaged to her long-time rumoured boyfriend and acting coach, Rachit Singh.

The rumours about Huma and Rachit dating each other reportedly started when singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with the duo and wrote, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night.” That one post was enough to get people talking.

Then came their public appearance at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Both dressed in pink, Huma and Rachit stood out instantly. Soon, social media was full of speculation about their equation. The chatter only grew louder when the two were seen together again during Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations.

For the unversed, Rachit Singh has reportedly trained some of the biggest names in the industry, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. He also made his acting debut with an appearance in the series Karmma Calling, created by Mike Kelley. The JioHotsar show featured Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk in important roles.

Huma Qureshi's personal milestone comes at a time when her career is also making headlines. Her latest film, Bayaan, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Not only did it mark her TIFF debut, but she also came on board as an executive producer.

With Huma Qureshi leading the pack as Roohi Kartar, Bayaan also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, Sampa Mandal, and Preeti Shukla.

Up next, Huma Qureshi will be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The movie will hit the big screens on September 19.