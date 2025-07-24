Huma Qureshi's <i>Bayaan</i> Selected For Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Huma Qureshi's thriller Bayaan has been officially selected for the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.

The actress expressed her excitement and pride as the film gears up for its global premiere on one of the world's biggest cinematic stages. Speaking about it, Huma stated, “Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I've long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal.”

Huma, who has worked on many Indian and international projects, said she's excited that Bayaan will have its world premiere in the Discovery section at TIFF — a category known for introducing big names like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. Describing “Bayaan,” Qureshi called it a “strong and relevant story” about a woman trapped in a struggle involving power, faith, and a system built to silence her — and how she must stand up against it.

Filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra added, “It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition — and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak.' I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, Bayaan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section — a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish.”

“We firmly believe this is a film with global appeal, and TIFF is the perfect launchpad to start its journey around the world. As a producer, I'm always looking for that one script that can be a breakout film for everyone involved—and with 'Bayaan', I knew we had something powerful. At Platoon One Films, our ethos is to champion newer voices and newer stories that provoke, connect, and challenge. This film truly embodies that spirit," the producer said.

India will shine at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 with Bayaan, a gripping police procedural thriller led by Huma Qureshi. The film has been officially chosen for the renowned Discovery section and is set to have its eagerly awaited world premiere this September.

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is the only Indian title featured in this category. The cast includes veteran actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, alongside talented performers such as Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)