Suniel Shetty Reveals He Rejected Rs 40 Crore Offer For A Tobacco Brand: 'Don't Want To Leave A Blemish On Ahan-Athiya'

With a career spanning over three decades, Suniel Shetty has built a reputation not only as a versatile actor but as a man guided by firm principles. In a recent revelation, the actor said he turned down a Rs 40 crore offer to endorse a tobacco product to set a positive example for his kids - Ahan and Athiya.

Elaborating on his decision, Suniel shared how his personal beliefs and core values have influenced his perspective on life and career.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Suniel mentioned that he made a conscious decision to never endorse tobacco products. The actor said, “I have been offered Rs 40 crore for a tobacco ad. I looked at him and said, ‘Do you think I will fall for the money? I won't.' I probably needed that money, but no, I won't do it."

He added, "It is something that I don't believe in. I won't do anything that will leave a blemish on Ahan and Athiya. Now nobody even dares to come to me with such offers."

Suniel Shetty further talked about the death of his father, Veerappa Shetty, in 2017, after which he took a hiatus from acting. He said, “Before passing away in 2017, dad was unwell from 2014, and I was looking after him. I was not in a state of mind. I had completely quit. And then he passed away.

The actor made his comeback after 6-7 years and found it challenging. "The morning of my father's death, I got an offer to do a health show. I saw it as a calling, and then I went back to acting and took up a few South films. When you take a gap of 6-7 years, you think that you don't know your craft, that things have changed, and that nobody knows you, everyone is new, so I was not comfortable," he said.

Suniel Shetty also shared details about his post-pandemic transformation. “Post-pandemic, I started looking at myself differently. I built myself, I started training, reading and doing so many other things. Then I got so confident about myself that I thought I didn't need validation from anyone," he concluded.

The actor credited his fans and the media for keeping him relevant during the years when he wasn't active in films.