Katrina Kaif On Vicky Kaushal's Physical Transformation For <i>Chaava</i>: "<i>Ye Kahan Gaya</i>"

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is just around the corner and the actor has tried to give his best for his role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The preparation was not only mental but physical also and Vicky gained 25 kgs to bring perfection into his character and he recalled Katrina Kaif's reaction after looking at this transformation.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

While speaking to the media during the film promotion in the Capital, he recalled how his wife and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif reacted to his physical transformation in the film. "She was very happy and she was so happy to the point that she misses Chhaava now. Vo har Chhaava ka poster aate hai to 4-5 likes uski taraf se aate hai and with the comment 'Ye kahan gaya' (Pointing towards Vicky's character in the film).

Vicky Kaushal added, "She is eagerly waiting for Mahavatar (his next film) because of the beard look and all."

He shared what he ate after wrapping up the shoot, saying, "I ate gol gappe and chaat after wrapping up the shoot."

Kaushal said that preparation for the role was very demanding and he hardly used to get time for himself. He praised Katrina for being understanding, "When you are shooting non-stop, you hardly get any time because of 12 hours of shoot, 2 hours of training before, 2 hours of action rehearsal after that. You hardly have time and by the time you are back at home, you just want to sleep. However, Katrina being part of the industry, understands my work, she was very kind and sweet.."

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika opened up on her reaction when she got the project, "I don't know how Laxman sir thought about me. When I saw the first look and when I heard the script and came to know about the sequences in the film, I thought that I was doing it for sure."

The makers of Chhaava recently deleted a dance sequence, which featured Vicky Kaushal's character Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj doing lezim dance after an objection was raised by several politicians including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

"The controversy was that in the film we have shown that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was playing Lezim and it is a traditional dance form of Maharashtra. My imagination was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was young and when he came back from a war as part of the celebration, he played Lezim but some people have objection on it and thus we decided to remove it,..."

Vicky also recalled how during the shooting of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, director Utekar told him about the film.

Chhaava is slated for release in theatres on February 14. It also stars Akshaye Khanna.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)